Sally Fernandez, CRNP

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Sally Fernandez, CRNP is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Sally Fernandez works at Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sally Fernandez, CRNP

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1528142452
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

