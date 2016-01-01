Sally Fernandez, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally Fernandez, CRNP
Sally Fernandez, CRNP is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Sally Fernandez works at
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528142452
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Sally Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Sally Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Fernandez.
