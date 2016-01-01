Sally McAfee, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally McAfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally McAfee, LPC
Overview
Sally McAfee, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA.
Sally McAfee works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 Washington St Ste 105, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sally McAfee?
About Sally McAfee, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1104212067
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally McAfee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally McAfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally McAfee works at
Sally McAfee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sally McAfee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally McAfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally McAfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.