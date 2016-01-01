Sally Randall, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally Randall, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sally Randall, APN
Sally Randall, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Sally Randall works at
Sally Randall's Office Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sally Randall?
About Sally Randall, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1548781156
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Randall accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sally Randall using Healthline FindCare.
Sally Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally Randall works at
Sally Randall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.