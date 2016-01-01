See All Psychologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sally St Clair, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sally St Clair, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. St Clair works at Preston Centre Counseling Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preston Centre Counseling Associates
    5949 Sherry Ln Ste 825, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sally St Clair, PHD

  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972623015
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Advanced Clinical Practitioner-Emdr Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Texas Woman's University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sally St Clair, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. St Clair works at Preston Centre Counseling Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. St Clair’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

