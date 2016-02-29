See All Counselors in Oxford, MS
Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC is a Counselor in Oxford, MS. 

Sally Townsend Sullivan works at Still Counseling Services LLC in Oxford, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Still Counseling Services LLC
    1202 Office Park Dr Ste A, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 801-6940
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sally Townsend Sullivan?

    Feb 29, 2016
    I call her my non judgemental friend. I always leave feeling better.
    Oxford, MS — Feb 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sally Townsend Sullivan to family and friends

    Sally Townsend Sullivan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sally Townsend Sullivan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC.

    About Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073907697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sally Townsend Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sally Townsend Sullivan works at Still Counseling Services LLC in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Sally Townsend Sullivan’s profile.

    Sally Townsend Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Townsend Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Townsend Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Townsend Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sally Townsend Sullivan, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.