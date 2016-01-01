See All Audiology Technology in Blue Ash, OH
Sally Vollner Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sally Vollner

Audiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sally Vollner is an Audiology in Blue Ash, OH. 

Sally Vollner works at Clarkson Eyecare in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Audiology
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    9525 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-9707
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sally Vollner?

    Photo: Sally Vollner
    How would you rate your experience with Sally Vollner?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sally Vollner to family and friends

    Sally Vollner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sally Vollner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sally Vollner.

    About Sally Vollner

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992104236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sally Vollner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Vollner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sally Vollner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sally Vollner works at Clarkson Eyecare in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Sally Vollner’s profile.

    Sally Vollner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Vollner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Vollner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Vollner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sally Vollner?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.