Salmaan Khawaja, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salmaan Khawaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Salmaan Khawaja, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview of Salmaan Khawaja, PSY
Salmaan Khawaja, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Midlothian, VA.
Salmaan Khawaja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Salmaan Khawaja's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Clinic601 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 250, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 325-8750
-
2
Adult Urology Associates11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 207, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 285-6880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Salmaan Khawaja?
I made my appointment in April of 2022, and was seen today (August 29th 2022) for that scheduled appointment. In my 38 years, and in the 31 years that I have been dealing with mental health professionals, I have NEVER been treated with as much respect, care, compassion, and candor. I have never met ANY Dr. that has communicated with me the way Dr. Khawaja did today. When I walked out of my appt after having scheduled my neuropsych testing, I literally cried with relief and joy. I had finally been seen, HEARD, and validated. Despite the very real challenges of getting an appt in a timely manner amidst the mental health and employment crises, I promise you it is worth the wait! Please hang on, once you meet him you will instantly feel as if a weight has been lifted off your chest. THANK YOU DR. KHAWAJA, it was an honor and pleasure and I'm grateful for you. I believe that you genuinely want to help your patients and I'm looking forward to discussing the results with you.
About Salmaan Khawaja, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1225285117
Frequently Asked Questions
Salmaan Khawaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Salmaan Khawaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Salmaan Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Salmaan Khawaja works at
38 patients have reviewed Salmaan Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Salmaan Khawaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salmaan Khawaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salmaan Khawaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.