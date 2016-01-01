See All Nurse Practitioners in Newark, NJ
Salman Abouzied, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Salman Abouzied, NP

Salman Abouzied, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Salman Abouzied works at Empath Psychiatry in Newark, NJ with other offices in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Salman Abouzied's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Empath Psychiatry
    8 Lombardy St # 41105, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 554-9960
  2. 2
    482 Notch Rd Ste 3, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 322-3748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    About Salman Abouzied, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801296090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University|Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Salman Abouzied, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salman Abouzied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Salman Abouzied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Salman Abouzied has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Salman Abouzied.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salman Abouzied, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salman Abouzied appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

