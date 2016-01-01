Overview of Salman Abouzied, NP

Salman Abouzied, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Salman Abouzied works at Empath Psychiatry in Newark, NJ with other offices in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.