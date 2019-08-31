Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salvatore Sciurba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C
Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, NJ.
Salvatore Sciurba works at
Salvatore Sciurba's Office Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group - Middletown1000 State Route 35 Ste 200, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 653-1790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBSO, Inc.
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I dont think I've ever experienced a better Dr visit in my life. Dr Scurbia is such a wonderful person. He was knowledgeable, caring, paid attention, didn't make me feel rushed. You can tell by his patient demeanor that he's just a gentle soul. The office staff was wonderful also.
About Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093765307
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey/Rutgers University, NJ - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Salvatore Sciurba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Salvatore Sciurba accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Salvatore Sciurba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Salvatore Sciurba works at
100 patients have reviewed Salvatore Sciurba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Salvatore Sciurba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salvatore Sciurba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salvatore Sciurba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.