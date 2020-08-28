Samaki Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samaki Green, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Samaki Green, NP
Samaki Green, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Samaki Green works at
Samaki Green's Office Locations
Lsahsc Earl K. Long Medical Center1401 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 987-9000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough and attentive to each of my concerns. Mrs. Green also scheduled me for numerous visits with specialists to help address my specific needs.
About Samaki Green, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942450945
Frequently Asked Questions
Samaki Green accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samaki Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Samaki Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samaki Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samaki Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samaki Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.