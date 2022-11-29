See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Samantha Baca, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (12)
Overview

Samantha Baca, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Samantha Baca works at Midtown Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Family Medicine
    1821 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 255-1228
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 29, 2022
    5 star
    Frank Pino — Nov 29, 2022
    About Samantha Baca, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1659504728
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Baca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Baca works at Midtown Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Samantha Baca’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Samantha Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Baca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

