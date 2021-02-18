See All Physicians Assistants in Port Charlotte, FL
Samantha Bono, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Samantha Bono, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Port Charlotte, FL. 

Samantha Bono works at Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Port Charlotte
    1617 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Samantha is always thorough and takes time to answer questions. Would love to continue seeing her wherever she lands!!
    Betty — Feb 18, 2021
    Photo: Samantha Bono, PA-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Samantha Bono, PA-C.

    About Samantha Bono, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336424530
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Bono, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samantha Bono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Bono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Bono works at Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Samantha Bono’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Samantha Bono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Bono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Bono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Bono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

