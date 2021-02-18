Samantha Bono, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Bono, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Port Charlotte, FL.
Locations
Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Port Charlotte1617 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Samantha is always thorough and takes time to answer questions. Would love to continue seeing her wherever she lands!!
About Samantha Bono, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
Samantha Bono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Bono accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Bono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Samantha Bono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Bono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Bono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Bono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.