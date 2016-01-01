Dr. Samantha Carella, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Carella, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Carella, PSY.D is a Developmental Disabilities Psychologist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL
Locations
Pediatric Psychology Associates2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 936-1002
Broward Office1625 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 200, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (305) 297-1926
South Office1390 S Dixie Hwy Ste 1305, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 662-9162
Dr. Samantha Carella7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 216, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-9162
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Carella, PSY.D
- Developmental Disabilities Psychology
- English
- 1912030487
Education & Certifications
- SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL
- Miami Childrens Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carella.
