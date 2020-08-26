Samantha Dhoman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Dhoman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Dhoman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Samantha Dhoman, PA-C
Samantha Dhoman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY.
Samantha Dhoman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Samantha Dhoman's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester OBGYN1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 409-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Dhoman?
She’s amazing!!! Very respectful, understanding, helpful, and seems really passionated in what she does.
About Samantha Dhoman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376935205
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Dhoman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Dhoman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Dhoman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Dhoman works at
4 patients have reviewed Samantha Dhoman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Dhoman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Dhoman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Dhoman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.