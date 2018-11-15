Samantha Dorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Dorman, PA
Offers telehealth
Samantha Dorman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Samantha Dorman works at
Locations
Bayless Healthcare Group2204 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (602) 230-7373
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Samantha has changed my life for the better, simply due to her patience, open dialect and the ability to make me feel as though I’m speaking to a best friend. Just about everyone who has seen a positive change in me and asked what I’ve done differently, my immediate reply is Dr. Dorman. She has a heart of gold and I feel lucky to have found her.
About Samantha Dorman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417209644
Samantha Dorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Dorman works at
3 patients have reviewed Samantha Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Dorman.
