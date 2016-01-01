See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Samantha Gove, FNP-C

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Samantha Gove, FNP-C

Samantha Gove, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Samantha Gove works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Samantha Gove's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed


Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Samantha Gove, FNP-C

    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1861948952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Gove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Gove works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Samantha Gove’s profile.

    Samantha Gove has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Gove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Gove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Gove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

