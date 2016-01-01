Samantha Guber, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Guber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Guber, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samantha Guber, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Savannah, GA.
Samantha Guber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2 E Bryan St Fl 4, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Guber?
About Samantha Guber, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1750610358
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Guber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Guber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Guber works at
Samantha Guber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Guber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Guber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Guber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.