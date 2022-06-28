See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingwood, TX
Samantha Herman, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Samantha Herman, FNP-C

Samantha Herman, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX. 

Samantha Herman works at Millennium Physicians in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Samantha Herman's Office Locations

    Millennium Physicians Internal Medicine - Kingwood
    22698 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 312-8530

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Samantha Herman, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003477019
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Creighton University College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions

Samantha Herman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Samantha Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Samantha Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Samantha Herman works at Millennium Physicians in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Samantha Herman’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Samantha Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Herman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

