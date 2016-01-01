See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Samantha Laisure-Pool, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Samantha Laisure-Pool, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Samantha Laisure-Pool works at North Valley Women's Care in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa Gioia Austin M.d. Plc.
    6316 W Union Hills Dr Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 233-1300

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)

About Samantha Laisure-Pool, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114252863
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.