Samantha Loel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Loel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Loel, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samantha Loel, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vandalia, OH.
Samantha Loel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia600 Aviator Ct Ste 100, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Atrium Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Loel?
Staff is always friendly and kind. Wait time is minimal.
About Samantha Loel, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477045896
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Loel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Loel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Samantha Loel using Healthline FindCare.
Samantha Loel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Loel works at
69 patients have reviewed Samantha Loel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Loel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Loel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Loel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.