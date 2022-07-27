Samantha Mekani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Mekani
Overview
Samantha Mekani is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI.
Samantha Mekani works at
Locations
-
1
Melvin F Cohen, M.d.31555 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 103, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 468-1889
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Never felt comfortable speaking with a psychiatrist about medications and some personal problems I've been dealing with. Samantha changed that. Definitely would recommend any and everyone to her.
About Samantha Mekani
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801308291
3 patients have reviewed Samantha Mekani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Mekani.
