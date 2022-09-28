Samantha Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha Nelson, PA-C
Overview
Samantha Nelson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Coral Gables, FL.
Samantha Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leunam Rodriguez MD PA1150 Campo Sano Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 268-6200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Nelson?
I just visited her office and it was more than excellent. Highly recommended.
About Samantha Nelson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316494826
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Nelson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Nelson works at
Samantha Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.