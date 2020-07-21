See All Family Doctors in Roanoke, VA
Samantha Smart, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Samantha Smart, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Samantha Smart works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd
    4910 Valley View Blvd NW Ste 301, Roanoke, VA 24012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4656
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 21, 2020
    Got in Got out. Everything was answered
    Pamela D Coleman — Jul 21, 2020
    About Samantha Smart, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1053869271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Smart, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Smart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samantha Smart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Samantha Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Smart works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Samantha Smart’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Samantha Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Smart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Smart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Smart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

