Samantha Delorimier, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (4)
Overview

Samantha Delorimier, PA is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Samantha Delorimier works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Associated Dermatologists
    7000 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2017
    I LOVE Samantha and have had an outstanding experience with her. In the past, at other providers (NOT Dallas Associated Dermatologists), I have not had the best experience with PAs, but Samantha is extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and has the sweetest, bedside manner. I have seen her OFTEN over the past year and I could not be more pleased with her quality of care.. She & her nurse ALWAYS take the time to answer ALL my questions - I really disagree with the reviewer who said she was rushed.
    Tamara in Dallas — Oct 19, 2017
    About Samantha Delorimier, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851708127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Delorimier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Delorimier works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Samantha Delorimier’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Samantha Delorimier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Delorimier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Delorimier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Delorimier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

