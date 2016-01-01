Samantha Ziglar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Ziglar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samantha Ziglar, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samantha Ziglar, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Samantha Ziglar works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Premier Medical Associates3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 204, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7525
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha Ziglar?
About Samantha Ziglar, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1154671857
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha Ziglar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Samantha Ziglar using Healthline FindCare.
Samantha Ziglar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha Ziglar works at
Samantha Ziglar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Ziglar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Ziglar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Ziglar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.