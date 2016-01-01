Sameka Dowell Mills, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sameka Dowell Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sameka Dowell Mills, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sameka Dowell Mills, NP
Sameka Dowell Mills, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Sameka Dowell Mills works at
Sameka Dowell Mills' Office Locations
Carbonell and Associates331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 649-4261Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sameka Dowell Mills, NP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1194245324
Education & Certifications
- Valparaiso University/College Of Nursing
Sameka Dowell Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
