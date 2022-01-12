See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Samer Touma, PHD

Counseling
4.4 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Samer Touma, PHD is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Touma works at Associates in Behavioral Health in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Behavioral Health
    1523 Richland St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-1737
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Touma is wonderful! From our initial appointment he established rapport and continues to foster a positive relationship. He is a very compassionate, trustworthy, wise man. Dr. Touma is easy to talk to and he does more than just listen - he digs to the root of issues, validates feelings, empathizes, and offers immediate solutions. There is no doubt that he genuinely cares about his clients. We look forward to our appointments and highly recommend Dr. Touma!
    Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samer Touma, PHD
    About Dr. Samer Touma, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699840819
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Touma, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touma works at Associates in Behavioral Health in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Touma’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Touma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

