Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Bhakta, OD
Overview of Dr. Samir Bhakta, OD
Dr. Samir Bhakta, OD is an Optometrist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Bhakta's Office Locations
- 1 4109 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-2020
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc ever. Very patient, accurate and economical!
About Dr. Samir Bhakta, OD
- Optometry
- English, Gujarati
- 1457551459
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Austin
