Clinical Psychology
3.0 (4)
Overview

Samira Vafadar, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Samira Vafadar works at Newport Psychology in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Psychology
    23 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 329-3733
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Samira Vafadar for over 2 years now. I’ve had a major life change moving to CA , getting sober, and going through a divorce. Dr. Vafadar has helped me communicate better with my soon to be ex-wife, and with my children. She has helped me get a deeper understanding of who I am and how to handle my emotions. Dr. Vafadar truly cares about her work and her patients. I’ve never felt more comfortable sharing how I think and feel as I do with her. I disagree with the 1 star reviews. One review said she doesn’t do Cognitive Behavior Therapy. This is simply not true. Dr. Vafadar taught me about CBT, she has worked with me on it. However, just like everything else in life, you (the patient) need to put in the work. I’m grateful to have Dr. Vafadar as my psychologist and highly recommended her.
    Mark H. — Jan 28, 2022
    Photo: Samira Vafadar, MA
    About Samira Vafadar, MA

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689963514
