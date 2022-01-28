Samira Vafadar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samira Vafadar, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samira Vafadar, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Samira Vafadar works at
Locations
Newport Psychology23 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 329-3733
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Samira Vafadar for over 2 years now. I’ve had a major life change moving to CA , getting sober, and going through a divorce. Dr. Vafadar has helped me communicate better with my soon to be ex-wife, and with my children. She has helped me get a deeper understanding of who I am and how to handle my emotions. Dr. Vafadar truly cares about her work and her patients. I’ve never felt more comfortable sharing how I think and feel as I do with her. I disagree with the 1 star reviews. One review said she doesn’t do Cognitive Behavior Therapy. This is simply not true. Dr. Vafadar taught me about CBT, she has worked with me on it. However, just like everything else in life, you (the patient) need to put in the work. I’m grateful to have Dr. Vafadar as my psychologist and highly recommended her.
About Samira Vafadar, MA
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689963514
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Samira Vafadar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samira Vafadar.
