Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP

Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Ilori works at Home Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ilori's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4849 Ronson Ct Ste 217, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770921652
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilori has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ilori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilori works at Home Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ilori’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

