Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP
Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Ilori's Office Locations
Office4849 Ronson Ct Ste 217, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 279-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
am an LVN who has worked with Samson Lori for the past 4 years in the the Indio to Palm Springs area. Samson is a great nurse practitioner, caring, responsible, patient and dedicated to patient teaching. As a nurse I appreciate someone like Samson spending time in educating the patient if the patient is teachable as most of our patient's we have cared for have dementia and he has one the extra mile to teach their families, caregivers and nurses like myself. I recommend Samson Ilori 1 ofthe best
About Dr. Samson Ilori, DNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770921652
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
Dr. Ilori has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.