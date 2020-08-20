Dr. Samuel Brinkman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Brinkman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Brinkman, PHD
Dr. Samuel Brinkman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Brinkman works at
Dr. Brinkman's Office Locations
Texas Neurology Clinic PC4755 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605 Directions (325) 677-3172
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brinkman is very calming and approachable. Both he and his staff member, Jenna, are consummate professionals. I recommend this organization to anyone seeking their expertise.
About Dr. Samuel Brinkman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1295715829
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkman.
