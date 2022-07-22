Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Horner III, OD is an Optometrist in Cleveland, TN.
Cleveland Optometric Vision Center40 2nd St Nw, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 476-5341
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Horner is great. He’s friendly,knowledgeable, takes time to explain things and answer your questions. The rest of the staff is wonderful as well.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Horner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horner III accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.