Samuel Logan, MSN
Samuel Logan, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Friend Health Pharmacy800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (217) 620-5401
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I found Sam to be professional yet very personable. He answered our calls and texts in a timely manner and ALWAYS had the time to answer any questions, give much needed advice or calmly listen. Sam went above and beyond to help us get answers and help transition our dad to hospice care. He was genuinely concerned for my dad's well being and that meant the world to me. I highly recommend Sam Logan 100%
About Samuel Logan, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
Samuel Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Logan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samuel Logan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Samuel Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Logan.
