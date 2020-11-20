See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Samuel Marcel, LPC

Counseling
2.4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Samuel Marcel, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Samuel Marcel works at West Texas Treatment Center in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Treatment Center
    1790 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste 203, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 613-0030
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Samuel is very understanding and is very helpful. He is kind yet firm, caring yet professional, and i recommend him to everybody in the world. Thank you Dr.Marcel for being the caring person you are.
    Jasmine Gaytan — Nov 20, 2020
    About Samuel Marcel, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740376300
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samuel Marcel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samuel Marcel works at West Texas Treatment Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Samuel Marcel’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Samuel Marcel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Marcel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Marcel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Marcel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

