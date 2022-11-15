See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Savannah, GA
Dr. Samuel Overstreet IV, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samuel Overstreet IV, OD

Dr. Samuel Overstreet IV, OD is an Optometrist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Overstreet IV works at Georgia Eye Institute in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Overstreet IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Eye Institute
    2 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-7941
  2. 2
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 15, 2022
    One of the best experiences I've ever had for a eye exam. Staff was very informative and knowledgeable. Everything was explained to me in detail on my visit by Dr. Overstreet and he even took the time to answer some underlining questions I had. Will be returning!
    Becky H — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Overstreet IV, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063457547
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Overstreet IV, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overstreet IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overstreet IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Overstreet IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overstreet IV works at Georgia Eye Institute in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Overstreet IV’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Overstreet IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overstreet IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overstreet IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overstreet IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

