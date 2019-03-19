Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel Roberts, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Roberts, PHD is a Psychologist in Grapevine, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 206 E College St Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 424-5157
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts performed thorough testing, throughout several months, on my son to determine if he is ADHD. I wanted a reliable psychiatrist to evaluate him because of the quick diagnosis some docs give these days. He not only observed him for months during testing, after testing was completed he discussed in detail the tests and continued to counsel us as he started medication. Dr. Roberts is skilled, patient and is very experienced when discussing mental health.
About Dr. Samuel Roberts, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114041340
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.