Samuel Shinkle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Samuel Shinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Samuel Shinkle works at Primary Health Medical Group in Boise, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Health Medical Group
    11197 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 378-8011
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 12, 2016
    My 8 month old baby had pinkeye and Sam was so great with him. Gentle, thorough, not rushed, and he patiently asked if I had any questions before we left. Excellent urgent care experience. We got our eye drops right there in the clinic so I didn't have to stop at the pharmacy.
    About Samuel Shinkle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558735514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samuel Shinkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Samuel Shinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Samuel Shinkle works at Primary Health Medical Group in Boise, ID. View the full address on Samuel Shinkle’s profile.

    Samuel Shinkle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Shinkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Shinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Shinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

