Samuel Shinkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Samuel Shinkle, PA-C
Overview
Samuel Shinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Samuel Shinkle works at
Locations
Primary Health Medical Group11197 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 378-8011
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 8 month old baby had pinkeye and Sam was so great with him. Gentle, thorough, not rushed, and he patiently asked if I had any questions before we left. Excellent urgent care experience. We got our eye drops right there in the clinic so I didn't have to stop at the pharmacy.
About Samuel Shinkle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558735514
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Shinkle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Shinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
