Samuel Totora, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samuel Totora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Samuel Totora, LPC
Overview
Samuel Totora, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mays Landing, NJ.
Samuel Totora works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foundations at Mercy Medical1161 ROUTE 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Directions (609) 457-3344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samuel Totora?
I love Sam. I begged my husband for years to go to counseling and we have been going for a couple months. We actually look forward to going every week! He is very neutral, fair, easy to talk to and helpful.
About Samuel Totora, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396871455
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Samuel Totora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Totora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samuel Totora works at
2 patients have reviewed Samuel Totora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Totora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Totora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Totora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.