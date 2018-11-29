See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Mays Landing, NJ
Samuel Totora, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Samuel Totora, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mays Landing, NJ. 

Samuel Totora works at Family Foundations in Mays Landing, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foundations at Mercy Medical
    1161 ROUTE 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 457-3344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar II Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar II Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Inherited Conditions Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2018
    I love Sam. I begged my husband for years to go to counseling and we have been going for a couple months. We actually look forward to going every week! He is very neutral, fair, easy to talk to and helpful.
    Still married! in Absecon, NJ — Nov 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Samuel Totora, LPC
    About Samuel Totora, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396871455
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.