Samuel Vazquez-Milan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Samuel Vazquez-Milan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX.
UT Health East Texas Physicians Trauma Surgery Clinic - Tyler1020 E Idel St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 535-2902Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- RockPort Health Care
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Samuel Vazquez-Milan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255783114
- Emory University School of Medicine
Samuel Vazquez-Milan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samuel Vazquez-Milan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samuel Vazquez-Milan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samuel Vazquez-Milan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samuel Vazquez-Milan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samuel Vazquez-Milan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.