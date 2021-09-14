Sandi Davis, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandi Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandi Davis, MA
Sandi Davis, MA is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA.
FamilyCounseling Center4859 Shed Rd Ste 500, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 302-0457
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My daughter said "She was wonderful. Very no nonsense."
- Counseling
- English
- 1093725053
Sandi Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandi Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Sandi Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandi Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandi Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandi Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.