Sandra Alexander, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra Alexander, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Campbell University.

Sandra Alexander works at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Partners of Raleigh Nc
    1055 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    2101 Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 832-7351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I've seen Sandra for years now and would follow her anywhere. I trust her completely and have always learned something new each visit - about medicine, science, or my own brain and chemistry.
    Jon Granville — Nov 15, 2022
    About Sandra Alexander, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457741746
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Campbell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Alexander works at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Sandra Alexander’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sandra Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

