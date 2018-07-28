Dr. Sandra Allen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Allen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Allen, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Ronald G Powell MD PC920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5251
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know where to start. This doctor is excellent! She cares, she listens, she is very knowledgeable in her field. If she doesn't know something she will do the best she can to ask other professionals about the topic, which means she won't just tell you a fib. She definitely took the hippocratic oath to heart.
About Dr. Sandra Allen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730157959
