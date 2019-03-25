See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Sandra Carr, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sandra Carr, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sandra Carr, ARNP

Sandra Carr, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Sandra Carr works at BAPTIST PRIMARY CARE in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile

Sandra Carr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care Harbour Place
    13001 Atlantic Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 221-0264

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sandra Carr?

Mar 25, 2019
Sinus infection expert! Love her!
— Mar 25, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sandra Carr, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Sandra Carr, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Carr to family and friends

Sandra Carr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sandra Carr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Carr, ARNP.

About Sandra Carr, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962537829
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Carr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Carr works at BAPTIST PRIMARY CARE in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Sandra Carr’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Sandra Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Carr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sandra Carr, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.