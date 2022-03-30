See All Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Sandra Chaplain, LCSW

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra Chaplain, LCSW is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    26 Court St Ste 2604, Brooklyn, NY 11242 (718) 488-7977
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Sandra Chaplain is very professional and caring. I’ve been a patient over a decade and I can’t say enough great things about her. She’s always willing to extend herself if she has to (e.g.. to reschedule appointment times) and she makes you feel comfortable. I’ve referred friends to her because she’s great at what she does. Thanks for all you’ve done Sandra
    — Mar 30, 2022
    About Sandra Chaplain, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871678599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Chaplain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Sandra Chaplain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Chaplain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Chaplain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Chaplain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

