See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
Sandra Collier, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sandra Collier, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sandra Collier, APRN

Sandra Collier, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

Sandra Collier works at Doctor Today TLC in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
5.0 (15)
View Profile

Sandra Collier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Today Tlc LLC
    4435 Us Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 858-8000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sandra Collier?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sandra Collier, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Sandra Collier, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Collier to family and friends

Sandra Collier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sandra Collier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Collier, APRN.

About Sandra Collier, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730744350
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Collier works at Doctor Today TLC in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Sandra Collier’s profile.

Sandra Collier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Collier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sandra Collier, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.