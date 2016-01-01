Dr. Sandra Duis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Duis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Duis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1563 Crossings Center Dr Ste 200, Forest, VA 24551 Directions (434) 525-1907
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duis?
About Dr. Sandra Duis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104846518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.