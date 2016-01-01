Sandra Dunn accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Dunn, CNP
Overview of Sandra Dunn, CNP
Sandra Dunn, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Dunn's Office Locations
- 1 676 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44311 Directions (330) 344-6800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Dunn?
About Sandra Dunn, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790741510
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Dunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.