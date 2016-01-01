Sandra Elizabeth McIntosh, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Elizabeth McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Elizabeth McIntosh, LPCC
Overview
Sandra Elizabeth McIntosh, LPCC is a Counselor in Centreville, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14701 Lee Hwy, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (703) 943-7481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandra Elizabeth McIntosh, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
