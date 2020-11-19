See All Neurologists in Silverdale, WA
Sandra Estrada, ARNP

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sandra Estrada, ARNP

Sandra Estrada, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Sandra Estrada works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandra Estrada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2020
Sandra Estrada was great! She was a migraine expert and has given me hope in mitigating my issues. She spent more time with me than I’m sure she had to give; she was a great listener and set me at ease.
— Nov 19, 2020
Photo: Sandra Estrada, ARNP
About Sandra Estrada, ARNP

Neurology
  • Neurology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1427082833
  • 1427082833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of California At Los Angeles
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Estrada, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sandra Estrada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Estrada works at The Doctors Clinic in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Sandra Estrada’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sandra Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Estrada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

