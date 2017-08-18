Dr. Forti accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandra Forti, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Forti, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Forti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lisa M. Lubkeman-smith3736 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 262-6296
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forti?
Unbelievable care from a super qualified Doctor. Dr. Forti has been instrumental in my healing process from the start. With a professionalism of the highest integrity, I would recommend Dr. Forti to anyone who may need help sorting things out.
About Dr. Sandra Forti, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598856692
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forti works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Forti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.